Age 96 – of Roseville Passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Emil; daughter, Angie Davison - Tschida; son-in-law, Randy Lambert and siblings in Ireland. Survived by children, Maureen (Don) Szymik, Kathleen (Jeff) Christensen, James Wirkus and Kim Lambert; grandchildren, Deborah Horan, William Davison, Melissa (Michael) Miller, Dawn Szymik, Robert (Joelle) Lambert, Ashleigh Rochelle and Lauren Lambert; great-grandchildren, Brennen, Talon, Delaney, Raina, Aidan, Ethan, Hunter, Hallie, Ross and Morgan; sibling, Noel Roche; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service 12:00PM Saturday, March 30 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME- ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Co. Rd B. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation Saturday 11 AM – 12 PM. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 27, 2019