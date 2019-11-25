|
|
nee Marie-Rose Madeleine Elizabeth Drouet Born on July 25, 1927 in Paris, France, age 92, passed away on November 22, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Preceded in death by her husband, William Adams, and her son, David (Danelle-dec.) Adams. Survived by her children: Caroline (Sewak) Adams, Veronique (Daniel) Grimes, Christopher (Terri) Adams, Sylvia Adams, Thomas (Gail) Adams, Steven (Katherine) Adams and daughter-in-law Kerrie Adams; her grandchildren: Matthew (Marcia) Seebachan, Christine (Josh) Boege, Justin (Caren) Adamslee, Nathan Adams, Grant (Casey) Adams, Michelle (Scott) Jones, Rachel (Tom) Liners, Elise (Adam) Zantello, Timothy (Amanda) Grimes, Jacob Adams, Andrew (Rose) Grimes, Katelyn (Ben) Crouch, Allison (Stefon) Jones, Jeffrey (Jenna) Seebachan, Lucas, Isaiah, Lillian, Nolan and Lucille; and her great-grandchildren: James, Ayla, William, Grace, Mickey, Audrey, Isabella, Thomas, Daphne, Lennox, Rocco, Xavier, Gordon, Isaac and Emmerson. Marie Rose earned her baccalauréat from Notre-Dame de Sion in Paris and her college degree from Ecole de Haut Enseignement Commercial pour les Jeunes Filles (HECJF). She attended the University of North Dakota, then transferred to the University of Minnesota, where she met Bill Adams whom she married in October 1950. They started their family in France and moved back to Minneapolis in 1953. They belonged respectively to the Catholic parishes of St. Helena, St. Kevin and Our Lady of Peace in Minneapolis. Marie Rose was a Board member and French language teacher at the Alliance Française Mpls./St. Paul. Visitation on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. So. in Richfield. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 5426 12th Ave. So. in Minneapolis. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church at 5426 12th Ave. So., Minneapolis, MN 55417, or to the Alliance Française Mpls/St. Paul at 227 Colfax Ave. No., Minneapolis, MN 55405. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612 869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019