|
|
Age 81 Died Sat. 12/28/2019 at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond. Survived by husband, John Robert "Bob" Peirson. Visitation, Fri. 01/10/2019 from 4-7PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave.) in New Richmond. Memorial service, Sat. 01/11/2019 at 11AM at First Lutheran Church (218 County Road K) in New Richmond with visitation one hour prior to the service. Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020