Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 243-5252
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
218 County Road K
New Richmond, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie PEIRSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Sias PEIRSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Sias PEIRSON Obituary
Age 81 Died Sat. 12/28/2019 at the St. Croix Health Center in New Richmond. Survived by husband, John Robert "Bob" Peirson. Visitation, Fri. 01/10/2019 from 4-7PM at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S. Knowles Ave.) in New Richmond. Memorial service, Sat. 01/11/2019 at 11AM at First Lutheran Church (218 County Road K) in New Richmond with visitation one hour prior to the service. Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252 www.bakken-young.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -