"Kind, gentle, joyful, resourceful, and the embodiment of love" are but a few ways those who loved her describe Marie Theresa (Betty Lou) Belanger, CSJ. Born Elizabeth Louise, on November 20, 1934 to William and Leona (Nolan) Belanger, Marie Theresa died at Carondelet Village in St. Paul, MN, on July 14, 2020. In 1953 she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, and in 1961 earned a BA in English from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, and later an MA in Counseling from St. Thomas University in St. Paul. For nearly 30 years Marie Theresa worked as a grade school teacher at many Twin City schools including: St. John, St. Leo, St. Pascal, and St. Patrick, in St. Paul; St. Pius X, in White Bear Lake; Ascension in Mpls; and St. Raphael in Crystal, MN. From there she served as Director of the Free Store in Minneapolis, where she passionately, yet graciously worked to give dignity to the poorest neighbors. In 1992 Marie Theresa served as receptionist and later Clinic Coordinator at St. Mary's Health Clinics in St. Paul, a ministry of the CSJ Community for the uninsured and underserved. Of her work with the poor Marie Theresa had this to say: "I offer all I have... For me, it's an opportunity and a privilege to live and work among the poor who wait for a better day." Marie Theresa is preceded in death by her parents and brother William Belanger Jr., and is survived by her sister Margaret Belanger, CSJ; brother Jerry Belanger; nieces and nephews; grand and great-grand nieces and nephews; cousins; many loving friends; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Her Funeral Celebration will take place Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Social distancing, limited seating, mandatory wearing of masks will be observed. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph St. Mary's Health Clinics. Sister Marie Theresa, rest in love and peace. 651-698-0796