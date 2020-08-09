1/
Marie Theresa BELANGER CSJ
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Kind, gentle, joyful, resourceful, and the embodiment of love" are but a few ways those who loved her describe Marie Theresa (Betty Lou) Belanger, CSJ. Born Elizabeth Louise, on November 20, 1934 to William and Leona (Nolan) Belanger, Marie Theresa died at Carondelet Village in St. Paul, MN, on July 14, 2020. In 1953 she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, and in 1961 earned a BA in English from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, and later an MA in Counseling from St. Thomas University in St. Paul. For nearly 30 years Marie Theresa worked as a grade school teacher at many Twin City schools including: St. John, St. Leo, St. Pascal, and St. Patrick, in St. Paul; St. Pius X, in White Bear Lake; Ascension in Mpls; and St. Raphael in Crystal, MN. From there she served as Director of the Free Store in Minneapolis, where she passionately, yet graciously worked to give dignity to the poorest neighbors. In 1992 Marie Theresa served as receptionist and later Clinic Coordinator at St. Mary's Health Clinics in St. Paul, a ministry of the CSJ Community for the uninsured and underserved. Of her work with the poor Marie Theresa had this to say: "I offer all I have... For me, it's an opportunity and a privilege to live and work among the poor who wait for a better day." Marie Theresa is preceded in death by her parents and brother William Belanger Jr., and is survived by her sister Margaret Belanger, CSJ; brother Jerry Belanger; nieces and nephews; grand and great-grand nieces and nephews; cousins; many loving friends; the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Her Funeral Celebration will take place Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Social distancing, limited seating, mandatory wearing of masks will be observed. Memorials preferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph St. Mary's Health Clinics. Sister Marie Theresa, rest in love and peace. 651-698-0796





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved