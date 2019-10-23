|
Born in Minneapolis to parents, Pearl and Carl Frank, on 12-18-1921. She passed away on 10-20-2019 at the age of 97 years. She was preceded in death by husband Neil, brother Douglas, and son Brian. Mariellen met her guy, Neil, in elementary school and began dating in high school. She attended the University of Minnesota graduating with a degree in laboratory sciences. Neil enlisted in the Army Air Corp flight school and they married prior to his being deployed overseas as a pilot in the Pacific theater. During this time Mariellen worked as a medical technologist. Neil then attended medical school at the U of MN. They moved to St. Paul as Neil completed his surgical training and joined the medical practice of Nippert, Wolff, Smith. Together they raised a family of four children in Mendota Heights: Scott MD, Sheila, Brian and Todd. Family time centered around vacations at their Vail condo and summers at Leech Lake for boating, water skiing and fishing. Mariellen held a deep belief in her Lutheran faith. As an active community member she also participated in Ch's Hospital-MN volunteer groups and the MN State Medical Auxiliary. She later became a realtor. Tennis, golf, bridge and all forms of socializing were her favorite past times. Mariellen was ever the gracious hostess for family holidays and events. She dearly loved her family including grandchildren, Dan (Anne) Wenz and Julie (Jerome) Manley plus great-grandchildren, Kieran and Evie. She holds a special place in her heart for many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Funeral service 11AM Tuesday, October 29 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 South Robert St., West St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour before the service. Burial 12:30PM Wednesday, October 30 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. The family is thankful for the loving care of companion, Rose, and the Jones Harrison and Interim Health Care staffs.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 23, 2019