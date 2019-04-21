|
(nee Julich) March 21, 1941 – April 6, 2019 Age 78, of Maplewood. Graduate of Valley High School, Class of 1959. Lived in West Des Moines until moving to St. Paul, MN in 1999. Loved following Professional football and golf, current events and playing card games. Preceded in death by her father, Stephen; mother, Virginia; brothers, Charles and LeRoy. Survived by brother, Robert (Cheryl); sisters-in-Law, Joyce Julich and Denise Dahl; aunt, Shirley Robertson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 27th at Glendale Cemetery, 4909 University Ave., Des Moines, IA. Instead of flowers, please consider making a donation to MaryJo Copeland's Sharing and Caring Hands for the Homeless in Marietta's name. Thank You. May God grant Marietta eternal peace. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019