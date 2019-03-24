|
|
(nee Grabowski) Passed away peacefully on Friday March 1, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, AnnaMarie Grabowski (nee Haag). Survived by father, Bob Grabowski; husband, Bud; children, Christie (Matthew) Frid, Josh (Nicole) & Chad; grandchildren, Henry, Owen & Libby Frid, Lorelei Brand; siblings, Mark, Marcia (Roger) Melde, Mike (Joyce) & Mickey (Gwen); also, many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Gastric cancer may have ended Marijo's life, but it in no way defined it. Marijo had a nurturing spirit and if she was in the sand or sun she had a contented soul. She loved to travel- by air, ship, or car-all adventures were great. She enjoyed being outdoors playing bocce on land or snorkeling in the seas. She was a voracious reader and always had a book in hand. She appreciated fine dining and a glass of red wine. More than anything Marijo enjoyed the company of family and friends. She left her mark in our hearts and created a life she loved. A Celebration of Marijo's Life will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in recognition of what was to be her 64th birthday. This Celebration of Life will be held at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Avenue, Inver Grove Heights with visitation from 4:00-5:30pm and remembrance from 5:30-6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Red Cross (Marijo donated blood products for over 30 years), The or your local library. www.robertsfunerandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 24 to Apr. 7, 2019