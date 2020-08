Passed away Sunday Aug 16, 2020. Born on Oct 21, 1944, in the historic Italian Levee in St. Paul. Preceded in death by parents Leonard Sr. (Gov) and Emmie Todora. Survived by brothers Leonard Jr. (Muzz) and Donald (Duck) Mary Ann Todora. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorials preferred to the St. Paul Humane Society. Marilyn is resting peacefully with her beloved pets, especially Lucy.