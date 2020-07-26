Age 94 of St. Paul Loving Wife and Mother Passed away after a short illness on July 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her devoted husband Lawrence, sister Ann (Walter) Smith and brother Richard (Sally) Miller. Marilyn had a wonderfully long, healthy life. She loved bowling, golfing, gardening and doing the Sunday crossword puzzle. She will be deeply missed by her children Janice (Jim Douglass) and Willard (Pamela) Kiefner, grand children Katherine (Jacob Arntson), Christina, Shelby and Austin, great granddaughters Linnea and Ada and many loving family and friends. Celebration of Life at a later date.









