Marilyn C. OLSON

Marilyn C. OLSON Obituary
Age 86, of Minneapolis Went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 10, 2020, leaving behind a world of people she loved and who loved her. Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. She will be greatly missed. Marilyn is preceded in death by parents, Clarence & Frances Hawkinson; husband of 55 years, Larry Olson; brother, David Hawkinson; nephew, Jeffrey Hawkinson. Survived by beloved daughters, Pamela and Kimberly Olson and Melissa (Mike) Boogaards; cherished grandchildren, Marques Olson, Alec and Brooke Boogaards; dear sisters, Mavis and Cheryl Hawkinson; sister-in-law, Heidi Hawkinson; Godchildren, Nancy Olson and Dale Engstrom; many other close relatives, good neighbors, and special friends, including her 934th Air Force Reserve "family". Special thanks to the caring doctors and staff of Allina Health and Fresenius Kidney Care Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
