Age 91 of Roseville Passed away November 21, 2020 Born on March 1, 1929, Marilyn Rivard (nee Wolfe) of Roseville passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020, due to prolonged illness. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, her parents Richard and Florence Wolfe, and is survived by her brother, John Wolfe; (Frances); three children, Kevin (Tammy), Maureen Collins (Mike) and David (Amy); six grandchildren, Ryan and Kelly Rivard, Brian and Katie Collins and Alex and Nick Rivard; nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Marilyn was a devoted daughter, mother, and grandmother to her family. There was nothing in life she would not sacrifice for the happiness of her family. She is now at peace in Heaven with Joe, completing an incredible love story and journey together. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m Wednesday, November 25, at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 835 2ND AVE. NW, New Brighton, MN where she was a parishioner for more than 50 years. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in St. Paul. Visitation at Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to Mass. Funeral may be live streamed at: https://youtu.be/
xjHhTc_rfzA