Age 87, of Roseville Passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Harry BB. A graduate of Wilson High School and Hamline University, where their love story began. They started their family in White Bear Lake and later moved to Hopkins where they raised their children. Marilyn was a natural born figure skater. She had a passion for teaching children how to skate and taught skating lessons in Hopkins. She could be spotted in attendance at any of the professional skating tours that came to town! But more than anything, Marilyn loved life with a passion and loved spending time with family, especially her cherished grandchildren. She loved the outdoors and being at their cabin in Spooner, WI where so many special memories were made. Marilyn will be missed by her many lifelong friends and extended family. But most of all, she will be deeply missed by her children: Dave (Diana), MaryEllen (David), Kristen (Bridget) and John (Annmarie); 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. We all hope you are in your glory skating around a rink again Mom. Memorial service to be determined at a later date. Special thank you to Presbyterian Homes Johanna Shores for the loving care you gave to Marilyn.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store