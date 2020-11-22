Age 92, of Oak Park Heights Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Aunt passed away peacefully at home on November 15, 2020. Marilyn is preceded in death by parents, Walter and Sadie; sister, Fluffy Peterson. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 70 years, Bruce; children, Debbie (Jerry) Rhoads, Steve (Phiny) Burnes; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; loving nieces and nephews. Interment 1PM Monday, November 30th at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Livestream of burial will be available at www.BradshawFuneral.com
