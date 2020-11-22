1/1
Marilyn D. BURNES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 92, of Oak Park Heights Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma and Aunt passed away peacefully at home on November 15, 2020. Marilyn is preceded in death by parents, Walter and Sadie; sister, Fluffy Peterson. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 70 years, Bruce; children, Debbie (Jerry) Rhoads, Steve (Phiny) Burnes; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; loving nieces and nephews. Interment 1PM Monday, November 30th at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Livestream of burial will be available at www.BradshawFuneral.com. 651-439-5511





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Interment
01:00 PM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved