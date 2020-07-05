1/1
Marilyn E. WALRATH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nee Lawson Age 85, of St. Paul Passed away on July 1, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Robert A., Sr; siblings, Lynwood, Leray. Survived by children, Cindy Vannelli, Sharon (Pat) Kavanagh, Robert Jr. (Lynn), Tom (Dawn), Dan (Jayne) and Patrick; grandchildren, Stephen (Anna), Brianna, Andrew, Kelly Jo, Patrick, Gabriela, Alex and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Nylah, Dominic, Wesley, Ruby and Elihm; siblings, Ron (Darlyne) Pederson, Jim Pedersen; also nephews, nieces and friends. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved