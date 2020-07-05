Nee Lawson Age 85, of St. Paul Passed away on July 1, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Robert A., Sr; siblings, Lynwood, Leray. Survived by children, Cindy Vannelli, Sharon (Pat) Kavanagh, Robert Jr. (Lynn), Tom (Dawn), Dan (Jayne) and Patrick; grandchildren, Stephen (Anna), Brianna, Andrew, Kelly Jo, Patrick, Gabriela, Alex and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Nylah, Dominic, Wesley, Ruby and Elihm; siblings, Ron (Darlyne) Pederson, Jim Pedersen; also nephews, nieces and friends. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550