Age 85 Died unexpectedly on April 27, 2019, at her home in Orlando, Florida. She was born September 4, 1933, in Hettinger, North Dakota, to the late Ecof and Mary Davidson. Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of Hettinger High School and a 1953 graduate of Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. Marilyn married Dale R. Toenges on September 5, 1954, and they raised their family in St. Paul, Minnesota. Marilyn was preceded in death by Dale. In 2002, she relocated to Orlando, Florida. Marilyn is survived by: her children Lynda Cartwright and husband John, Scott Toenges and wife Karen, and Jeff Toenges and wife Julie; by her adored grandchildren Carolyn, Sarah, Lars and Cole; and by her brother-in-law Rolland Toenges. A memorial service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minnesota on June 6, 2019, at 11:00a.m.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 5, 2019