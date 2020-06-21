Age 86 of Cambridge, MN Went to be with our Lord Jesus on May 14th, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. Preceded in death by husband Edward Gassert; daughter Pamela Gassert; son Edward Martin Gassert; granddaughter Amy Graham; and sisters Cleo Conway and Beverly Holke. Survived by daughters Deb (Don) Weber, Robin Graham and son David Gassert; grandchildren Kurt (Stacey) Kuhlman, Kevin (Stephanie) Kuhlman, Priscilla (Mike) Conner and Don Weber; great grandchildren Eliana, Amelia and Jordan; loving brother Fred King; and loving sister Jenny Frederick LaForte. A special thank you to all of Marilyn's caregivers at Grace Point Crossings. A family celebration of life will be held at Fish Lake Lutheran Church Cemetery in August.









