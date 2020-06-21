Age 86 of Cambridge, MN Went to be with our Lord Jesus on May 14th, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. Preceded in death by husband Edward Gassert; daughter Pamela Gassert; son Edward Martin Gassert; granddaughter Amy Graham; and sisters Cleo Conway and Beverly Holke. Survived by daughters Deb (Don) Weber, Robin Graham and son David Gassert; grandchildren Kurt (Stacey) Kuhlman, Kevin (Stephanie) Kuhlman, Priscilla (Mike) Conner and Don Weber; great grandchildren Eliana, Amelia and Jordan; loving brother Fred King; and loving sister Jenny Frederick LaForte. A special thank you to all of Marilyn's caregivers at Grace Point Crossings. A family celebration of life will be held at Fish Lake Lutheran Church Cemetery in August.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.