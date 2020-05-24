Age 84, of Forest Lake, MN Passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters Joan (Pete) TerMaat of North Oaks and Carol Joy (Craig) Paschke of Golden Valley; her five grandchildren, Morgan, Ben, Mary, Max and Tara; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Marilyn is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years John, and her parents Hilbert and Helen Hermanson. Marilyn was born October 4, 1935 in St. Paul, MN. She graduated from Macalester College and then taught elementary school in Wadena, MN. There, she met her New York City boy, John, who was stationed in Wadena with the US Air Force. They were married on April 30, 1960. They started their life together in South Bend, Indiana, moving shortly thereafter to St. Paul, then to Edina, MN where they raised their two daughters. Marilyn was on many committees over the years at Bloomington Covenant Church and eventually became the church's secretary. She volunteered tirelessly with her girls' schools, Meals on Wheels, VEAP food shelf, local libraries, and also entertained with her accordion skills. She retired with John to a lakeside home in Forest Lake, spent many winters in Florida, and eventually moved to Waverly Gardens in North Oaks. She taught her family many lessons: accept Jesus, help people smile, tip well, write thank you notes, have good manners, reach out to those who are lonely, and be something. Due to social distancing rules, a private, family service will be held. The family wishes donations or memorials go to Elim Lutheran Church in Scandia, MN or to the World Health Organization. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.