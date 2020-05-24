Marilyn HARRINGTON
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 84, of Forest Lake, MN Passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters Joan (Pete) TerMaat of North Oaks and Carol Joy (Craig) Paschke of Golden Valley; her five grandchildren, Morgan, Ben, Mary, Max and Tara; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Marilyn is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years John, and her parents Hilbert and Helen Hermanson. Marilyn was born October 4, 1935 in St. Paul, MN. She graduated from Macalester College and then taught elementary school in Wadena, MN. There, she met her New York City boy, John, who was stationed in Wadena with the US Air Force. They were married on April 30, 1960. They started their life together in South Bend, Indiana, moving shortly thereafter to St. Paul, then to Edina, MN where they raised their two daughters. Marilyn was on many committees over the years at Bloomington Covenant Church and eventually became the church's secretary. She volunteered tirelessly with her girls' schools, Meals on Wheels, VEAP food shelf, local libraries, and also entertained with her accordion skills. She retired with John to a lakeside home in Forest Lake, spent many winters in Florida, and eventually moved to Waverly Gardens in North Oaks. She taught her family many lessons: accept Jesus, help people smile, tip well, write thank you notes, have good manners, reach out to those who are lonely, and be something. Due to social distancing rules, a private, family service will be held. The family wishes donations or memorials go to Elim Lutheran Church in Scandia, MN or to the World Health Organization. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved