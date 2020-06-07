Age 91 of Roseville Died peacefully on June 2, 2020 Marilyn was a loving mother, grandma, and friend. She modeled kindness and acceptance in every facet of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bill; her parents; brother, Marvin; and son-in-law, Bob. Survived by children, Mary Greer, Nancy Goldsmith (Steve), William (Judy) and Robert (Tammy); grandchildren, Melissa (Casey), Mike (Lissa), Matt (Vanessa), Laura (Sam), Katie (Christian), Reina, Sydney and Joe; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Nold; and many other family and friends. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Lyngblomsten Care Center. Memorials can be made to St. Paul-Reformation Lutheran Church or the Lyngblomsten Foundation. 651-631-2727