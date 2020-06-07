Marilyn HEIPLE
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91 of Roseville Died peacefully on June 2, 2020 Marilyn was a loving mother, grandma, and friend. She modeled kindness and acceptance in every facet of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bill; her parents; brother, Marvin; and son-in-law, Bob. Survived by children, Mary Greer, Nancy Goldsmith (Steve), William (Judy) and Robert (Tammy); grandchildren, Melissa (Casey), Mike (Lissa), Matt (Vanessa), Laura (Sam), Katie (Christian), Reina, Sydney and Joe; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Nold; and many other family and friends. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Lyngblomsten Care Center. Memorials can be made to St. Paul-Reformation Lutheran Church or the Lyngblomsten Foundation. 651-631-2727





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 5, 2020
Sorry to hear of your mother's passing
Peter Goldsmith
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved