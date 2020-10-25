Marilyn HENDRIKSON

Marilyn J. (nee Stene) Age 83 of Woodbury Passed away on Sunday, October 18th Marilyn was the loving wife of Roger; mother of Rochelle Brackee, Randy (Cathy) Hendrikson & Rod (Lisa) Hendrikson; grandmother of Eric, Matt & Kari Brackee, Zach (Jenna) & Katie Hendrikson, Cory (Vanessa) Hendrikson & Taylor (Dan) Kippels; great-grandmother to Hunter and Madison Kippels. Marilyn is also survived by her sister Sharen (Jerry) Larson, brother Greg Stene and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents Glenard & Edna Stene & nephews Eric, Mick and Matt Larson. A special thanks to Woodbury Health Care Center and HealthEast Hospice for their loving care of Marilyn these past years. A private family service will be held. 651-702-0301