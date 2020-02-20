Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
NATIVITY OF OUR LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH
1938 Stanford Ave.
St. Paul., MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn JUDD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. (Robertson) JUDD


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. (Robertson) JUDD Obituary
Passed away peacefully February 17, 2020 Age 86, St. Paul, MN. Born March 2, 1933, Humboldt, MN. Marilyn "Bobbi" is preceded in death by husband, Steve; children, Ariel and Christin; & grandchild, Mackenzie. She will be dearly missed by her children, Michael (Margaret), Marie (John) Mayhew, Patrick (Laurie), Matthew (Suzie), Michelle; and her grand children, Grant, Spencer, Grace, Isaac, Hannah, Annie, Michael, Emily, Mattie Sue (Matt), Mollianna (Josh), Harry (Rebecca) and Grayson (Katarina). Marilyn, an English major with teacher's degree from the U of M, was an avid reader, lifelong learner and traveler. Her Christian faith inspired her active involvement in the Cursillo Movement & teaching Catholic formation. She wrote & spoke nationally about stewardship and sacrificial giving for 30 years. As a writer, Marilyn authored numerous magazine articles, educational materials and three books. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, February 24 at NATIVITY OF OUR LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B from 4-7 PM Sunday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -