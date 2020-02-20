|
|
Passed away peacefully February 17, 2020 Age 86, St. Paul, MN. Born March 2, 1933, Humboldt, MN. Marilyn "Bobbi" is preceded in death by husband, Steve; children, Ariel and Christin; & grandchild, Mackenzie. She will be dearly missed by her children, Michael (Margaret), Marie (John) Mayhew, Patrick (Laurie), Matthew (Suzie), Michelle; and her grand children, Grant, Spencer, Grace, Isaac, Hannah, Annie, Michael, Emily, Mattie Sue (Matt), Mollianna (Josh), Harry (Rebecca) and Grayson (Katarina). Marilyn, an English major with teacher's degree from the U of M, was an avid reader, lifelong learner and traveler. Her Christian faith inspired her active involvement in the Cursillo Movement & teaching Catholic formation. She wrote & spoke nationally about stewardship and sacrificial giving for 30 years. As a writer, Marilyn authored numerous magazine articles, educational materials and three books. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, February 24 at NATIVITY OF OUR LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B from 4-7 PM Sunday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2020