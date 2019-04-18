|
|
Age 82, of Cottage Grove Passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 surrounded by her family at home. She fought a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her infant sister, Darlene; parents, Ida and Claude Kadous; son, Richard J. Smith Jr., and brother-in-law, Jim Hebert. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard Smith Sr.; son, Randy (Jody); grandsons, Ben (Hannah) and Joe (Emily) Smith; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Edgar and Owen; brother, Dave (Kay) Kadous; sister, Eileen Herbert; nephew, Tony Herbert; nieces, Dawn Cass, Kelly Johnson, Debbie Zaudtke. Special thanks to HeathEast Hospice and especially Aurora for all their help to the family. Marilyn will be greatly missed by her family, friends and pets. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 18, 2019