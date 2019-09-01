|
|
Passed away at age 72 after a short battle with meningitis on August 25th, 2019 with her daughter at her side. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Katherine Urban; uncle Steve Jandl; and grandmother Anna Jandl. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Curt and Kari Frederickson, daughter Valerie Urban; best friends Arbdella Hudson and Clarence Jackson; along with numerous beloved family and friends. After graduating from Our Lady of Peace high school, Marilyn bravely returned to school at age 52 and received her BA in Social Work from St. Catherine University and her MA in Social Work from St. Thomas University. She worked for over 20 years for Catholic Charities, mainly with elder homeless persons, and she advocated for her clients tirelessly. Her motto was "No one walks away without hope" and she gave hope to all those she worked with. Many of Marilyn's clients claimed that she was their angel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 5th at the Church of the Assumption in St. Paul at 10:00am with visitation at 9:00am and lunch at 11:00am. A celebration of life for family, friends, co-workers and clients will be held at a future date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019