Of White Bear Lake Formerly of Ely Passed away on March 2, 2019, after a fall on a wonderful trip to Costa Rica. She was born on July 13, 1936, in Cohasset, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie & Eleanor Clusiau. She was survived by her beloved husband, Bruce, her son, Mark (De´sire´e), her daughter, Denise, her son, Jeff (Holly), 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren (with another girl on the way). She was in one of the first classes at the University of Minnesota to get a degree in Physical Therapy. She was a devout Catholic, working in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and bringing communion to the homebound, among other duties. When Marilyn said she would pray for you, she meant it, and she kept a current written prayer list that she attended to every evening. She loved and was loved by many, many people. One of the songs she loved was "You Gotta Dance Till You Drop" by Robert Robinson, and she did. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in White Bear Lake at 11:00 on March 16, with visiting for an hour earlier, and a lunch after.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019