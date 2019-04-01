|
|
Passed this week in Palm Springs, bringing to an end a long life beautifully lived. We were gifted eight years since she was first diagnosed. Along the way, she trailed happiness & love as a magnificent human, wife, friend, super mom, baker, makeup maestro, candy fiend, Chanel connoisseur. Butchie-her nickname- was a vigorous, bright-eyed, vivacious human with an interest in Jewish causes such as Temple of Aaron & Sholom Home. A great friend & confidant with her kids, she taught them the ways of family, life and Judaism. She was a marvelous cook, her legendary meals were a magnet for the family. She also spent time at their home in Aspen, Colorado. Selfless and not much of one for the spotlight, she was born on Feb. 7, 1940, to Alfred & Jean Kossof in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated from the U of M and later became a professional make-up artist. In 1961, she married Dean, the first and only love of her life. She is survived by Dean, married for 57 years; children, Dana, Anthony, Drew and his wife Becky, and Brett; grandchildren, Rachel and Zachary; brother-in-law Steven & his partner Linda, Davy and Nile; sister-in-law Ellen Joy Fields and partner Herb and nephews and nieces Jaime, Susan, John and Cathy. Lori Bodin, her sister who passed, surviving children incl. Cindy, Scott, Jay and Ross Bodin. Funeral service 2 p.m.THURSDAY April 4th at TEMPLE OF AARON The family requests donations in her memory be made to Sholom East, Temple of Aaron or other charity. SHIVA Thursday 7 p.m. at the Temple of Aaron. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 1, 2019