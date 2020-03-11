Home

Marilyn Kay BRINK


1948 - 2020
February 19, 1948 — March 8, 2020 The youngest daughter of Edward Degen and Clara Ficker was born and raised in Bismarck, ND. She received a mathematics degree from North Dakota State University in 1970 and moved to the Twin Cities later that year. Marilyn's professional interest was computer programing. After several years she joined Sperry Corp (now Unisys) where she worked for 26 years, and later Accenture. On July 26, 1975 she married J. Thomas Brink and she lived in the western suburbs. Through her work connections she joined the women's Twin Cities Golf League where she was a member for over 30 years. Marilyn was a member of the St. Joseph parish choir. With her passion for genealogy, she joined various genealogy groups but was most enthused with the Germans from Russia Heritage Society. Marilyn's gift to all of us was her esprit de corp. She wasn't the most talented or the star of any group but she was always ready to pitch in to help with the group's efforts. Marilyn was a sail on the ship of life, not an anchor. In July 2015, an inoperable tumor was found and so began over four years of chemotherapy. Her spirit to life remained indominable to the end. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Tom; sisters, Carole Barron and Kathleen (Roy) Jenson; and several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 1PM Friday, March 13 with visitation one hour prior at St. Joseph Parish, 8701 36th Ave N, New Hope, MN 55427. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery, New Hope. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
