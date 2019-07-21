|
Age 91 Passed away on July 14, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Merland Kispert; sons, David and Dennis Kispert; sister, Lorraine Schultz and brother, George Keys. Survived by daughter, Christine (Terry) Reardon; daughters in law, Maureen and Denise Kispert; grandchildren, Christopher, Brian, Scott, Caiti, Patrick and Jack; great-granddaughters, Ella, Peyton, Cecelia and many, many loving friends and family. We will all miss her. A special thank you to the staff at Lilydale Senior Living for their loving care and support. Services will be private, but please celebrate Marilyn's life in your own way.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019