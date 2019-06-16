|
|
Age 85 of Woodbury Passed away on June 12, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Leo; son, Jerry; parents, Lindor & Clara Anderson.; sister, Irma. Survived by daughters, Lori (Steve) Hulse & Julie (Dan) Coyle; grandchildren, Sara, Jacob (Leah), Michael (Katy), Brian (Tina) & Bradley (Alyson); great-grandchildren, Andrew, Taylor, Ryien & Bella; special friend, Russ Oaks and his family. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 11AM–1PM, Thursday, June 20th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Interment to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019