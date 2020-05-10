Marilyn KRONGARD
Of Croixdale Bayport, MN Wife of Leslie Krongard, passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 90. Marilyn was preceded in death by daughter, Karen (Tom) Eichten; stepsons, James & Joel Krongard and brother, Glenn (Elsie) Hintz. She is survived by daughters, Alis DeLisle and Terry (Jim) McClung and step children, Joy (Bill) Allen and Jon Krongard; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She will be loved and missed by all. Thanks to the staff of the Gables at Boutwell's Landing for their care and to the staff and residents of Croixdale for the support and friendship offered to Les during these difficult times. A memorial service will be held when social distancing allows. 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
