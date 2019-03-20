|
|
Age 81, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2019 two days before her 82nd birthday. Survived by daughters, Patti (Peter) Wills and Sheila (Todd) Norman; former daughter-in-law, Kris (Daryl) Roberts-Crowe; grandchildren, Rob (Anna) Wills, Joe Wills, Angie (Tim) Lewis, Jenny Wills, Nikki (Nate) Reineccius, Kyle (Michelle) Roberts, Ryan and Nik Norman; great grand children, Gideon, Shalom and Solomon Wills, Emily and Evan Lewis and Jaxon Reineccius; brothers, Edward (Christelle), Allen (Jan), Ben (Lori) and Roger Kohler; nieces, nephews; former spouse, Ken (Lisa) Roberts; many other relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by parents, Aloys and Sophie Kohler; son, Tony; brother, Francis Kohler and sister, Florence Wanless. Visitation 4-7PM Thursday, March 21st. Funeral Service 11AM Friday, March 22nd (visitation 10-11AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 536 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery White Bear Lake. Marilyn had a fun loving spirit, an infectious laugh, and a deep love of family. She was dedicated to helping people through her work at Lyngblomsten Care Center and Holcomb Henry Boom Purcell Funeral Homes.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 20, 2019