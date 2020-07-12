Of New Richmond, WI Passed away July 8, 2020 at the age of 92. Marilyn was born March 27, 1928 in Racine, MN, the second of five siblings. She grew up in the small town of Racine, MN. After graduating as Valedictorian from Stewartville, MN High School in 1946, Marilyn went on to Hamline University in St. Paul, MN, graduating in 1950 as one of 15 members of the very first, 4-year RN Nursing program that Hamline offered. She began her nursing work at Methodist and Anchor Hospital in the Twin Cities area. Marilyn met and married her husband, Tom, in May 1953. They started their family, living in St. Paul. In 1960 tragedy struck and Tom was suddenly killed in a car accident at the young age of 35, leaving Marilyn behind with 3 small children and a 4th child on the way. Marilyn endured and as Tom and her had been planning, moved her young children back to Tom's home town of New Richmond, WI in 1963. As a single mother, Marilyn began this new life in New Richmond, raising her 4 young children among their many McCarty relatives and their Irish roots. Of course, it is impossible to measure the amount of love, guidance and influence from the Lyman clan. Marilyn was a proud and accomplished yet humble woman. A woman of faith, a strong leader, and pioneer ahead of her time. Her first priority was always family and she made sure her children were exposed to many life experiences such as traveling the United States, camping, skiing, sports events, music and the arts, to name a few. In 1966 Marilyn went back to work and helped develop and teach the very first LPN nursing program in New Richmond, that took place in the basement of Holy Family Hospital (now Westfields). WITC was its formative stages and Marilyn was hired to develop and start the LPN Nursing program within the school, which is still taught today. Marilyn was the Health Occupations Coordinator for the 4 campuses of the WITC District and in addition served as President of the Wisconsin Nurses Association. While managing her children and career, she went back to college and in 1970, earned her Masters' Degree in Vocational Education. Marilyn became the WITC New Richmond Campus Administrator, and continued in this role until her retirement in 1995. Marilyn was a charter member of the New Richmond Rotary club and one of the first women Rotarians in the state. She was an early Board member of the New Richmond Community Foundation and the St. Croix Valley Foundation. Marilyn took great pride in New Richmond and remained a very active, involved and engaged member of the New Richmond community throughout her life. Marilyn loved spending time with her family, relatives and friends and was always interested what others were engaged in. She was very involved with her grandchildren's activities and attended their many events. There was never a holiday season that didn't have her famed caramel rolls. Marilyn would bake, from scratch, over 50 dozen rolls, then deliver the majority of them to her many friends and family. In retirement, Marilyn stayed involved in the NR community, golfing, gardening, knitting, playing scrabble and writing her family genealogy. And she loved to connect with her close friends (and former Hamline classmates) Mary Sather and Janet Heffron. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas (Tom) McCarty; granddaughter Sadie Ring; son-in-law, Greg Ring; daughter-in-law, Faye McCarty; parents Verner & Melba (Malcomson) Lyman; and brother Lester 'Lemon' Lyman. Marilyn is survived by her children J. Thomas (Darla) McCarty, MaryAnn (Greg) Ring, James McCarty and Michael McCarty; grandchildren Brenda (Nate) McCarty, Stephanie (Sean) Conrad, Kellie Ring, Marshall (Katie) McCarty, Mitchell McCarty, Matthew McCarty, Brittany McCarty, Sean McCarty, great-grand daughter(s), Scout Conrad and another on the way; sisters Dorothy Nelson, Phyllis House and brother Donald Lyman; Becky McCarty, Shelly Hopkins-Gavle and many loving nieces and nephews. A heartful thanks to the staff and team at Arbor Glen Senior Living and Brighton Hospice who provided loving care and support during these past two years through the end of her journey. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond, WI. Visitation 9:30-11 AM prior to Mass at the church. Private Interment to follow service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family or WITC Marilyn McCarty Nursing Scholarship Fund. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com