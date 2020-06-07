Of Lake Elmo Died peacefully on June 3, 2020 She was a loving Mom, Gramma and Great-Grandma, and to many others just Gramma Marty. Mom always had an extra plate at the table and could stretch a hotdish to feed an army. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bill; parents, Leo and Vivian Rassett; brother, Kent; son-in-law, Tom Youngquist; infant great-grand daughter, Destiny. She is survived by daughters, Michelle Youngquist (Michael Roberts), Shari Bengtson (Dennis) and sons, Michael, Neil (Debbie), Dale (Amanda); 15 grand kids; 25 great-grandkids; brother, Leo (Judy), other extended family and in-laws. Due to Covid-19 the service will be for immediate family only and she will be buried by her love in St. Lucas Cemetery, Lake Elmo. Cards of remembrance are welcomed. 651-439-5511