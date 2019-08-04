Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
1669 Arcade Street,
St. Paul,, MN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
1669 Arcade Street,
St. Paul,, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church
1669 Arcade Street,
St. Paul,, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn NORQUIST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn (Larson) NORQUIST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn (Larson) NORQUIST Obituary
Age 88 of White Bear Lake on August 1, 2019 She died peacefully in her sleep after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by daughter Kathy (Norquist) Cowen, and sister Joyce (Larson) Daugs. She is survived by her loving husband Dr. Joe Norquist, her children Steve Norquist (Michael Black), Judy Gardner (Mike), Rev. Doug Norquist (Shirley), and son-in-law Dennis Cowen. She had six grandchildren, Mark Cowen (Veronica), Elizabeth Engeldinger (Tim), Grete Norquist (Peter Cornwell), Karin Larsen (Keith), Dan Gardner, and Jennifer Hastings (Tyler), and nine great-grandchildren. She was born in St. Paul, attended Johnson High School (1949), and received an RN degree from Gustavus Adolphus College/Bethesda School of Nursing. After marriage she lived in Washington DC, Fairbanks AL, Thief River Falls MN, London UK, Tanzania (East Africa), Maplewood MN, and White Bear Lake. She and her husband Joe were medical missionaries in Tanzania, and a passion for service and travel stayed with her all her life. She volunteered for many years at St. John's Hospital, and was very involved in church activities, most notably decades in the choir, and many years organizing the senior travel club's many trips to foreign countries. In her youth she had been a talented pianist and this love of music was passed on to her children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church (1669 Arcade Street, St. Paul, MN 55106) on Friday, August 9th, at 11:00 AM (visitation at 10 AM). Private interment following. Visitation Thursday evening at the church from 5:00-7:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church music program.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now