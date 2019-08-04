|
Age 88 of White Bear Lake on August 1, 2019 She died peacefully in her sleep after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by daughter Kathy (Norquist) Cowen, and sister Joyce (Larson) Daugs. She is survived by her loving husband Dr. Joe Norquist, her children Steve Norquist (Michael Black), Judy Gardner (Mike), Rev. Doug Norquist (Shirley), and son-in-law Dennis Cowen. She had six grandchildren, Mark Cowen (Veronica), Elizabeth Engeldinger (Tim), Grete Norquist (Peter Cornwell), Karin Larsen (Keith), Dan Gardner, and Jennifer Hastings (Tyler), and nine great-grandchildren. She was born in St. Paul, attended Johnson High School (1949), and received an RN degree from Gustavus Adolphus College/Bethesda School of Nursing. After marriage she lived in Washington DC, Fairbanks AL, Thief River Falls MN, London UK, Tanzania (East Africa), Maplewood MN, and White Bear Lake. She and her husband Joe were medical missionaries in Tanzania, and a passion for service and travel stayed with her all her life. She volunteered for many years at St. John's Hospital, and was very involved in church activities, most notably decades in the choir, and many years organizing the senior travel club's many trips to foreign countries. In her youth she had been a talented pianist and this love of music was passed on to her children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church (1669 Arcade Street, St. Paul, MN 55106) on Friday, August 9th, at 11:00 AM (visitation at 10 AM). Private interment following. Visitation Thursday evening at the church from 5:00-7:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church music program.
Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8, 2019