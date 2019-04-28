|
|
Age 87, of Roseville Formerly of Waseca, MN Passed peacefully on April 24, 2019 at home with family. Marilyn was born in Minneapolis and spent her childhood in Waseca, where she met and married Dan. All four daughters were born there and in 1967 they moved to Roseville. She was a bookkeeper, an amazing cook, loved to fish and was an avid Twins fan. She adored family gatherings, travel and time with dear friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Cliff and Grace Neff, three brothers and two sisters, and beloved grandson, Patrick Callies. Survived by husband, Dan, and daughters Cindy (Tom) Piche, Jackie (Don) Callies, Laurie Possin (Paul Hunt) and Julie (Jerry) Schmidt, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Also survived by sister-in-law, Fern Possin. The family wishes to extend our gratitude to Allina Hospice services; Shawn, Patty, Molly & David which allowed her to be at home where she wanted to be, joining Patrick and other family awaiting a joyous and now complete Powers-Neff family reunion in heaven. Visitation at Kozlak Radulovich Chapel (1918 University Ave NE, Mpls.) on Thursday, May 2nd from 5-8 PM with a brief sharing time at 6:30 PM. Funeral service at Faith United Methodist Church (801 – 4th Ave. NE, Waseca) on Friday, May 3rd at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior and lunch to follow at the VFW, 113 Elm St., Waseca. Memorials preferred to the family, or Allina Hospice Foundation. www.kozlakradulovich.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019