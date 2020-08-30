Marilyn's family is saddened to announce her death after a long illness. Marilyn Rose Gibis was born on March 1, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota. She enjoyed a happy childhood surrounded by family in their close knit Rice-University neighborhood. Tragically, she lost both her mother and an older brother when she was a young girl, but extended family stepped in to help her widowed father care for her. St Adalbert's Church and School and St. Agnes High School were very strong influences on her development as a devoted Catholic, and many of the nuns there offered her support and encouragement. Marilyn married Raymond Wagner on April 30, 1955 and they enjoyed 62 years together until his death in 2017. During their marriage, they dedicated themselves to their children and grandchildren, and maintained close ties with extended family as well. Travel was an essential part of their lives, and they especially loved trips to Cancun and cruises to the Caribbean. An aptitude for organizing, a gift for communication and an unwavering faith in the Catholic Church led Marilyn to a successful and rewarding career at the Chancery Office of the Archdiocese to St. Paul and Minneapolis. She worked tirelessly to enable Catholic clergy to minister to their parishioners, and was especially invaluable during times of crises. She retired to spend more time with family, but treasured her ongoing relationships with staff and clergy. Marilyn is survived by daughters Lynn (Steve) Moe and Lori (Greg) Hollenkamp; grandchildren Jaclyn Anderson, Brett (Emily) Anderson, Carolyn (Seth) Zonies, Luke (Cora Walsh) Hollenkamp, Ross Hollenkamp, Bethany (Brad) Lewis and Nora Hollenkamp; great-grand children Greydon and Remington Fox, Natalie Lewis, Anders and Amelia Hollenkamp, Blair and Mara Anderson. Services have been held. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com