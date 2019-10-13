|
Age 83 Went to be with her Savior after a brief illness on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Duane; parents David and Margaret Bachman; brother Peter; sisters Carol, Ruth, and Sharon; and grandson Joel. Survived by daughter Arlene (Bob) Rauchbauer, son Lynn (Kay); grandchildren Ryan (Kelsey), Henry, Noah, Russell, Trent, and Theodore; great-grandchildren Thomas and Hadley; and brothers David Bachman and Paul (Marlys) Bachman. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, from 1-3 p.m., with a time of remembrance at 2:30 at The Heights Church, 1845 Hyacinth Ave. E., St. Paul, MN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either the Heights Church or the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019