Age 84, of Shoreview Formerly of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Born and raised on the East Coast; New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She graduated from Frankford HS, Chestnut Hill School of nursing and Temple University, all in Philadelphia, PA. Marilyn met Nicholas Sauro and moved to St. Paul, MN in 1967. There they married and adopted their only daughter, Michelle. Although Marilyn and Nick divorced, they remained close friends, enjoyed being up north at the lake cabins, having coffee and visiting the casino up until Nick's passing in 2011. Marilyn worked as an RN and NICU nurse; most of her career at Bethesda and St. John's Hospital. She enjoyed art, movies, the lake, reading, traveling, gardening and being with friends and family. She adored spending time with her only grandchild, Victoria. She is preceded in death by parents, Edward and Ruth Caspar; and sister, Just Munz. She is survived by daughter, Michelle (Mark) Dietz; granddaughter. Victoria; sister, Ruth Adair; niece, nephews, other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Dr., Forest Lake. The family will be greeting friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020