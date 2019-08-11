|
of the Twin Cities area, was born October 16, 1929 and died, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family August 9, 2019. She led a full and wonderful life. Marilyn graduated from St. Paul Central H.S. and attended Gustavus Adolphus. She married Eugene Schwanker on April 2, 1949, they enjoyed 70 years together. Marilyn and Gene were active members of the Roseville Lutheran Church, they spent time in Park Rapids at their cabin, which brought them much joy. They became members of St. Andrews while living in Las Vegas and finally, were active members of Trinity Lutheran Church while living in Chisago City. Marilyn was a strong woman with a beautiful heart who left a lasting impression on anyone lucky enough to have known her. She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Alma Cone, brother Richard Cone and her daughter Susan Serrano. Survived by her loving husband Eugene Schwanker, daughter Sally Gibbons (Patrick), son Rick Schwanker (Robyn), son-in-law Julian Serrano, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019