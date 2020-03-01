|
Passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George Stevens. She is survived by her children James (Ruth), Robert (Karen), Jeanne (Darrell) and Charles (Louise); 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Marilyn was born and raised in Chicago. She married George in 1952. She taught Health and PE at Finley Junior High for many years. After George's death in 2013, Marilyn moved to Minnesota. Her later years were marked by the burden of Alzheimer's Disease. The family is deeply appreciative of the dedicated and loving care Marilyn received in her final years at Cerenity of Marian in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to Cerenity of Marian- St. Paul or the www.knollcrest.net
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020