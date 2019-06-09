Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn VAN OPPEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn "Mez" (Moog) VAN OPPEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn "Mez" (Moog) VAN OPPEN Obituary
Age 86, of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully June 5th, 2019 Marilyn was an exceptional mother, caring teacher, and talented actress. She inspired many with her compassion and intelligence, and filled many a hungry stomach with her delicious cooking. She has been released of her pain and is now free to sing with angels. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Donald (Marge), Richard and Robert Moog. She is survived by her sons, Jan (Debra) and Joen Andrew; grand children, Stephanie and Nicolaas; sister, Roberta "Birdie"; sisters-in-law, Fae and Nancy Moog; and many other nieces, nephews; and other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Minnesota Audubon Society, mnaudubon.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.