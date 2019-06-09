|
|
Age 86, of Minneapolis Passed away peacefully June 5th, 2019 Marilyn was an exceptional mother, caring teacher, and talented actress. She inspired many with her compassion and intelligence, and filled many a hungry stomach with her delicious cooking. She has been released of her pain and is now free to sing with angels. She is preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Donald (Marge), Richard and Robert Moog. She is survived by her sons, Jan (Debra) and Joen Andrew; grand children, Stephanie and Nicolaas; sister, Roberta "Birdie"; sisters-in-law, Fae and Nancy Moog; and many other nieces, nephews; and other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Minnesota Audubon Society, mnaudubon.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019