Age 73 Residing in Orono, MN, died May 12, 2020 at her residence, Harrison Bay Senior Living, very peacefully due to natural causes. Marilynn was born in Eau Claire, WI on November 23, 1946, to John and Janet Shasky. Siblings include John, Steven and Ann. Marilynn was married to Steve Balow for 27 years, they raised their family in Cottage Grove, MN. Boomer's passion and values were very simple. She loved to work, volunteer, and give back. She loved her parents, siblings, children and grandchildren as well as her nephews and Rosie, the dog. She cherished her best friends in Cottage Grove and loved to dance, which she reminded us all whenever she could. Marilynn is survived by her former husband and father to children, Steve Balow; her brother John (Kris); sister Ann; children Jeff (Teri), Michelle (Anton) and Brian (Andrea) and her pride and joys, grandchildren Alex, MacKenzie (Patrick), Logan, Jeffrey, Cassandra, Samuel, Maxwell, Jack and her nephews Matthew and Timmy (Jennifer). Boomer lived her life with an all or nothing mentality, either "all-in" or "all-out". We will miss her love and passion for the family. Marilynn will be cremated with a final resting spot beside her parents in Eau Claire, WI. A Celebration of Life with family and friends "Boomer" style is being planned for later this summer. For those of you who loved Boomer, consider yourself invited. Thank you all for being a great friend to our mom. Ecclesiastes 3:1-4 There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance...









