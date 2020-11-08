Age 82, of Minneapolis Passed away on November 6, 2020 Marion grew up in North Minneapolis, graduating from North High School. Following high school, she was proud to work for The City of Minneapolis in the city purchasing office, until she met and married the love of her life, Sidney Cass and settled in St. Louis Park. Her dream was to raise a family and she was dedicated to them. Survived by sons, Anthony and Steven; daughters, Tracey (Ken) Agranoff and Pamela (Ofer) Alphabet; and her precious granddaughters, Samantha, Jessica, Taylor and Sydney. Preceded in death by husband, Sidney Cass; parents, Louis and Toby Reznick; infant son; and her beloved sister, Maxine Levinson. Zoom funeral service 2pm SUNDAY, November 8th. Memorials preferred to Sholom Home East or donor's choice. Zoom SHIVA 7pm Sunday and Monday. Email zoom3@hodroffepstein .com for links. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com