Marion Catherine GROSSMAN
Age 93 Of Mahtomedi, MN Died peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 29, 2020. A private family graveside service will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband John E. Grossman and her parents Mathias and Frieda Mais. Marion is survived by her son Donald J. Grossman of Mahtomedi and daughter Jean E. (Terry) Mitchell of Glendive, Montana; her grandsons Jonathan (Angie) Mitchell and Karl Mitchell; and great granddaughter Emilie Mitchell. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
