Age 93 Of Mahtomedi, MN Died peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 29, 2020. A private family graveside service will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband John E. Grossman and her parents Mathias and Frieda Mais. Marion is survived by her son Donald J. Grossman of Mahtomedi and daughter Jean E. (Terry) Mitchell of Glendive, Montana; her grandsons Jonathan (Angie) Mitchell and Karl Mitchell; and great granddaughter Emilie Mitchell. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
651-429-6172