Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. BERNARD
187 Geranium Avenue
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. BERNARD
187 Geranium Avenue
View Map
Marion Catherine KLEIN

Marion Catherine KLEIN Obituary
Age 96 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully October 10, 2019. Life-long Rice Streeter. She worked for many years as a switchboard operator in downtown St. Paul before working at the Catholic Digest, then Ramsey County Human Services in their welfare department for over 13 years. She loved the Rocky Mountains and the American West. She is preceded in death by her parents, Caroline and Michael; dear companion Leonard Dionne; brothers, Raymond (Mary Lou) and Robert (Evelyn); and brother-in-law, Wilfred Phillips. She is survived by her sister, Lucille Phillips and many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, October 17 at 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. BERNARD (187 Geranium Avenue) with visitation Wednesday October 16 from 4:00– 7:00 PM at BRADSHAW (1078 Rice Street) and one hour prior to the service at church. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019
