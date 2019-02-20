|
Passed away Feb. 19, 2019 at age 90 Retired from 3M Preceded in death by husband Richard; sons Jack, Ken & Pat. Survived by children Terry (Barbara), Joan (Bob) Davenport, Ron & Steve; many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Prayer Service Friday (2/22) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-7 PM & one hour prior to Service. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Cerenity Marian Center for their outstanding care. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019