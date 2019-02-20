Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion LORINSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion F. LORINSER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion F. LORINSER Obituary
Passed away Feb. 19, 2019 at age 90 Retired from 3M Preceded in death by husband Richard; sons Jack, Ken & Pat. Survived by children Terry (Barbara), Joan (Bob) Davenport, Ron & Steve; many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Prayer Service Friday (2/22) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4-7 PM & one hour prior to Service. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Cerenity Marian Center for their outstanding care. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now