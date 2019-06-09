Home

Marion F. (Lange) TSCHIDA Obituary
Age 97, of Saint Paul, and formerly Skokie, IL Passed away on June 5, 2019 She was a WAC and veteran of WW II. Marion was a member of the and also a pioneer Ramsey Co. licensed daycare provider. Survived by children, Margaret, Paul, Kenneth, Elyse, and Patrick; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Lawrence and son, James. Memorial service at 3pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Lyngblomsten Chapel, 1455 Almond Avenue West, Saint Paul, 55108. Fort Snelling Honors Service at a later date. Memorials preferred to the . Marion was always willing to listen and give thoughtful advice to the end.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
