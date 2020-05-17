Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the age of 91 years in Oak Park Heights, MN. Marion was born on December 23, 1928 to Ernest and Elizabeth (Schnackenberg) Briest, in their home in Sibley County, MN. She married Donald Willis Olson on November 28, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran Church. They resided on a farm in Sibley County and later lived in Gaylord, MN and Litchfield, MN. They had four daughters and shared 48 years of marriage before Donald's death on January 9, 1997. Marion was the church organist at Trinity Lutheran Church for many years, and dedicated piano teacher. Music, especially hymns, was an important part of her life. She loved spending time with family and friends, and all who met Marion quickly found a friend with a strong faith, kind heart and a love to talk and laugh. Marion moved to the Twin Cities in 2006 to be closer to family and was a long-time resident of Presbyterian Homes communities. Marion is survived by her daughters Kathryn Dickinson (Doug), Susan Olson (Jack Preiss), Bonnie Johnston (Doc Bower) and Peggy Olson (John Perfecto). Her greatest joy was her 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. For service/memorial details please visit www.bradshawfuneral.com/ obituary/Marion-Olson or Marion's CaringBridge site. The family requests no flowers, and that any memorials can be given to Boutwell's Landing In Honor of Marion Olson, 5600 Norwich Parkway, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.