Age 87, of St. Louis Park, formerly St. Paul. Passed away peacefully April 24 after a brief battle with Covid-19 and a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She will be missed by her husband of 66 years Gary, her children Jennifer (Stuart) Shacter, Jeffrey (Morissa) Klein, Michael (Rachel) Klein, Steven (Dayna) Klein, grandchildren Alana (Nick), Jonathan (Michele), Sarah (Scott), Mitchell (Annie), Rebecca, Joshua, Jesse, Jordan, and the great 8 - Richard, Alexander, Isaac, Olivia, Sophie, Ben, Max and Arielle. Marion grew up in St. Paul (just 2 blocks from Gary), graduated from Central High School, and fell in love with Gary at the University of Minnesota. She proudly raised her family within the Jewish community, was a dedicated friend, and was committed to celebrating milestone events. When she wasn't busy with family and friends, Marion was a tireless, and perpetual volunteer in the St. Paul Jewish community focusing her boundless energy and passion primarily with Hadassah and Sholom. Our family thanks the incredibly caring staff at the Methodist Hospital ICU and Leo & Doris Hodroff Pavilion for Memory Care, as well as personal caregivers Julie, Nelya, and Chris. Memorials preferred to Hadassah or the Sholom Foundation. A private family service will be held. www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020.