Marion KAMSTRA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of St. Paul, MN Passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age of 92 after a valiant fight with COVID-19. She is preceded in death by husband of 68 years Kenneth Kamstra, parents Lewis and Helen Nichols, sisters Beverly Middlebrook (Irving) and Nancy Born, and brother Robert Nichols. She is survived by daughters Linda Gordon (Wayne), Angela Jacobson (John); grand daughter Kendall Halvorson; sister Jean Fox (Don); sister-in-law Dorothy Nichols; brother-in-law Bernie Born; and many nieces and nephews. Marion was born in Britton, South Dakota and grew up in Watertown, South Dakota where she lived until she married at age 19 and then moved to Huron, SD, then to Duluth, MN and finally St. Paul. She was a cherished wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother who will be missed by all. Private graveside ceremony with Celebration of Life TBD at later date. 651-698-0796





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved