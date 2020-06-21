Marion KAMSTRA

Of St. Paul, MN Passed away on June 17, 2020 at the age of 92 after a valiant fight with COVID-19. She is preceded in death by husband of 68 years Kenneth Kamstra, parents Lewis and Helen Nichols, sisters Beverly Middlebrook (Irving) and Nancy Born, and brother Robert Nichols. She is survived by daughters Linda Gordon (Wayne), Angela Jacobson (John); grand daughter Kendall Halvorson; sister Jean Fox (Don); sister-in-law Dorothy Nichols; brother-in-law Bernie Born; and many nieces and nephews. Marion was born in Britton, South Dakota and grew up in Watertown, South Dakota where she lived until she married at age 19 and then moved to Huron, SD, then to Duluth, MN and finally St. Paul. She was a cherished wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother who will be missed by all. Private graveside ceremony with Celebration of Life TBD at later date. 651-698-0796