Marion R. MORAN
Age 90 - Of Roseville Passed away September 23, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Orville and Luella; son, Clinton; brothers, Edward and Michael; and sister, Carol Oberg. Survived by grandson, Jeffrey (Rebecca); granddaughter, Jamie (Chad) Lisser; brothers, Orville (Jeanne) and Daniel (Lynda); 4 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Tuesday, September 29 at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 835 2nd Ave NW, New Brighton. Entombment Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B, from 4-6 PM Monday, and at the church from 9:30-10:30 AM Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. John the Baptist Church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
SEP
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
